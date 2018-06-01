Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts results 2018: How to check

RBSE 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts results 2018: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 12 examination today, June 1. The students can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in from 6:15 pm. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The results of Class 10 examination will be declared after June 10, as per an official.

This year, around 5,37,000 candidates appeared in the examination that was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. This year, the examination started with English and concluded with Sanskrit literature.

RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check online

Step 1: Log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check via SMS

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:

For RBSE Class 12th Arts result

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

