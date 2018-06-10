Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2018: When and where to check

RBSE 10th results 2018: Around 10,82,972 students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 10th results 2018: Around 10,82,972 students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th results 2018: The results of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow, Monday, June 10. The result will be available at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in from 3:15 pm. The candidates can also check their marks through the ogfficial websites by entering their roll number. An estimate of 10,82,972 students appeared for the examination this year. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results can be accesed through the private website, indiaresults.com.

Last year, the result of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students sat for the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

RBSE 10th Result 2018: When and where to check

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 examination on Monday, June 11. Around 10,82,972 students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Results via SMS

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:

For RBSE 10th result 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

Results via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The Rajasthan Board declared the results of Arts stream examination on June 1, 2018, and around 88.92 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls have scored 91.46 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 86.67. A total of 5,37,260 students appeared for the exam of which 214411 got the first division, a total 225291 students scored second division while the third division has been bagged by 24864 students. This year, a total of 33564 students have flunked the exam. The results of Science, Commerce examinations were declared on May 23.

