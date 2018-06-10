Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2018: Results to be declared tomorrow, know websites, time

RBSE 10th Result 2018: Over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 10th Result 2018: Over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the results of Class 10 examination on Monday, June 10. “The result of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow at 3.15 pm,” said an official. The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. An estimate of 10,82,972 students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites. The candidates can also check their marks through the ogfficial websites by entering their roll number. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results can be accesed through the private website, indiaresults.com.

RBSE 10th Result 2018: Date and Time

The result of RBSE Class 10 examination will be declared on Monday at 3.15 pm. An estimate of 10,82,972 students who have appeared for the examination cn check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Board declared the results of Arts stream examination on June 1, 2018, and around 88.92 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls have scored 91.46 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 86.67. A total of 5,37,260 students appeared for the exam of which 214411 got the first division, a total 225291 students scored second division while the third division has been bagged by 24864 students. This year, a total of 33564 students have flunked the exam. The results of Science, Commerce examinations were declared on May 23.

Last year, the result of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students sat for the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

