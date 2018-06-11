RBSE 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: BSER to declare result today at 3:30 pm at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER 10th Result 2018, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The result of Class 10 or secondary examinations will be released today, on June 11, by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at 3:15 pm. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites — rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once released. Approximately 10,82,972 students had appeared for the exam this year. If due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the above-listed websites, he/she can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. In 2017, the result of SSC or RBSE 10th examinations were declared in June. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while the pass percentage of girls stood at 78.89.
Class 10th exams were conducted from March 15 to 26, 2018. The results of RBSE Class 12th Science and Commerce and Class 8 examination were declared on May 23 and June 6 respectively. A total of 6.87 lakh Class 8 candidates have passed the exams. Similarly, the RBSE declared the results of Arts stream of Class 12 examination on June 1, 2018, and around 88.92 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls had scored 91.46 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 86.67.
Last year, the result of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students sat for the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.
The result of Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha and Madhyamik Vocational exam will also be released by the board along with Class 10 examination result. As per reports, the Board this time recorded the opening of the question paper covers, their distribution and also the collection of answer sheets.
The students can also check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. The results of Science, Commerce examinations were declared on May 23 and this year, a total of 33564 students have flunked the exam.
Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:
SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263
Overall, this year, a total of 19.19 lakh students registered for the board exams to be held at 5,506 centres in the state. The Class 10 exams were started with the English paper. On March 17, Hindi, Mathematics on March 20, while third language paper will be on March 22, social science on March 24 and science on March 26.
RBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from March 8. The exam for secondary and senior secondary classes was continued till April 2. To curb any malpractice, the RBSE or BSER installed CCTV cameras at around 300 sensitive and very-sensitive examination centres in the state. As per reports, over four thousand police officials were deployed to maintain law and order during the exams.
Students should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to view their marks. They should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain their result.
Step 1: Log on to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) or visit examresults.net/rajasthan
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
