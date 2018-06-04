Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2018: BSER to declare Class 10 results by June 20

RBSE 10th result 2018: All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 10th result 2018: All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the result of Class 10 examination within June 20. The board spokesperson Rajendra Gupta confirmed that the Class 10 result will be declared by June 20. “The board is at the last leg of the result processing phase, the result will be declared on the third week of June,” mentioned the official.

To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

The board declared the results of Arts stream examination on June 1, 2018, and around 88.92 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. The girls have scored 91.46 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 86.67. A total of 537260 students appeared for the exam of which 214411 got first division, a total 225291 students scored second division while the third division has been bagged by 24864 students. This year, a total of 33564 students have flunked the exam. The results of Science, Commerce examinations were declared on May 23.

Last year, the result of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students sat for the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

