Rajasthan government school students to receive lectures on local ‘Saints-Mahatmas’

A new extra-curricular activity has now been added in Rajasthan government schools. Now on every third Saturday of the month, lectures of Saints-Mahatmas will be organised in schools according to the academic calendar of the School Education department. As per the calendar released recently for the session 2018-19, the schools will hold ‘Bal Sabhas’ for five minutes on Saturdays. The calendar has fixed schedule of five Saturdays, including review of issues of national importance or lecture of any great personality or lecture of ‘Saints-Mahatmas’ on the third Saturday.

The event can also be held apart from ‘Bal Sabhas’ during the zero hour after morning prayer, the calendar stated. All the district education officers in the state have been circulated the academic calendar for the year 2018-19 by the director of the secondary education department. This has been done to ensure the activities are implemented in all government schools. On the first Saturday of the month, biographies of well-renowned persons will be read out to the students, it said and on the second Saturday, stories on inspiration and moral values will be read out.

On the fourth Saturday, a quiz programme will be held, whereas on the fifth Saturday, plays on moral values will be enacted and patriotic songs will be sung, it said.

Also, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the results of Class 10 examination on Monday, June 10. In the regular student category, 80.13 per cent passed while in the private category, the pass percentage is 14.55 per cent. RBSE will felicitate meritorious students in the yearly convocation and first, second and third positions will be awarded.

