Rajasthan Governor echoes UP CM’s message: ‘Holidays on anniversaries of idols should end’

Echoing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement against school holidays on anniversaries of personalities, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh too on Friday evening said holidays on such days in schools and colleges should end and they should instead organise special events. The Governor was speaking as the Chief Guest at a programme organised by the state government in Jaipur on the 126 birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, where state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was also present apart from a few ministers of the Rajasthan government.
“Holidays on anniversaries of idols should be brought to an end. On such occasions, the schools and colleges should instead organise seminars to tell students about the lives of these personalities, so that the youth can learn about them,” Singh said at the ceremony in Jaipur’s Jamwa Ramgarh tehsil. Quoting Ambedkar, the Governor also said that the society cannot progress unless there is social harmony; the values of freedom, equality and brotherhood are established if there is social harmony,” he said.
In December last year, Rajasthan’s department of college education had announced 29 holidays for the year 2017. These include, Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Maharana Pratap Jayanti on May 28, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, among others. On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that educational institutions should remain open on such days and hold two hour special events on the life of these personalities, and their contribution to the country and society.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 15, 2017 at 11:37 amI fully agree and appreciate the step. It has been made a mockery to announce holidays causing a huge damage to education system and quality. Moreover, why only a handful of govt employees be en led to holidays? What about the 99 daily wagers/casual/self emplo people. Also, it will get more knowledge about such personalities by organizing special events. Kudos to UP CM for such bold decisions in the national interest.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 11:36 amFor a low growth country like ours,the holidays in general to be curtailed whether it represents personalities or festivals. The Central Government and State should evolve certain measures to curtail the holidays drastically in schools and other departments.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 10:36 amSo NO Ram Navami or Krishna Janmashtami ?Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 11:42 amof course there will be ramnavmi and Krishna janmastami but he is suggesting to stop holidays on these days .Reply