Rajasthan government plans college for hearing impaired students

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said that the state government is in discussion with an organisation to open a college for hearing impaired students of the state. “We are working to establish a college for deaf students. This will be first of its kind in the country and discussions in this direction are going on,” she said at a convention of college and university teachers at Rajasthan University here.

Raje informed that the state government is in discussion with an organisation for the project. The Chief Minister also announced to change designation of college teachers and make necessary changes in rules of college education.

Raje also assured teachers that the government will look into their demands. “Students share a very special bond with their teachers whose place is very sacred and high than that of parents. The values of ‘Guru-Shisya parampara’ (teachers-students relationship) should be restored so that we can save our present and future generation,” she said.

The Chief Minister highlighted achievements of the state government in the college education sector and asked teachers to focus on research.

Stating it was not possible to give government jobs to all, she informed that nearly one lakh people are employed in the government sector and her government had given skill development training to a large number of candidates and jobs in other sectors.

Raje said the marks percentage in government schools has improved and nearly 13 lakh students, who were studying in private schools, have joined the government schools.

After improving school education, the government is now committed to improve college education, she assured. State Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari and others were present in the function.

