Rajasthan CM, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meet students in Kota

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday met around 1 lakh students from various coaching institutes in Kota in a bod to boost their confidence and provide a stress-free environment for studying. Raje and Ravi Shankar responded to various queries raised by the students. A mass meditation and Yoga event was was also held at the Commerce College Ground with an aim to impart ways to raise concentration level among the students as they prepare for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

The chief minister asked the coaching managements to not burden the students with so much studies that they cannot take out time for other recreational activities to release stress. She also appealed the parents to “not weigh down so much burden of studies on children’s shoulders that they can no longer think beyond it”.

Expressing concerns over the number students who committed suicides in the last few years, Raje asked the institutes, and the district authorities to open recreational centers in Kota for the students.

“We need to create an environment where students can release their stress,” she said. “Coke Studio is soon to come up to help students taking coaching in Kota,” she added. While interacting with the students, Ravi Shankar called upon the youth to be crazy for some case.

“Be crazy for something, for some cause as without being crazy, youthfulness doesn’t work out,” he said. Responding to a question, Ravi Shankar asked the students to not be afraid of failure, and never underestimate their potential.

“Failure is just a step to success and with failure don’t underestimate your potential. Whatever you do, do it in time and with craziness,” he said. He asked the students not to compete with others but with themselves. Around 1.75 lakh students from parts of the country arrive in Kota to avail coaching in various institutes for entrance exams in IITs, engineering and medical colleges.

