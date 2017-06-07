Rajasthan Class 8th result 2017 declared, here’s how to download

Rajasthan Class 8th result 2017: The result for the Class 10 Board exams are yet to be announced. Rajasthan Class 8th result 2017: The result for the Class 10 Board exams are yet to be announced.

Rajasthan Class 8th result 2017: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for the Class 8 Board examinations at 5 pm on Wednesday. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website of the Board (see steps below to know how.

Nearly 11.72 lakh students appeared for the papers which were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017. This is a significant increase as compared to last year when about 10.97 lakh students appeared. Students gave six papers including Mathematics, Social Science, Science and three languages including English, and Hindi. Read | Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th result 2017 at rajresults.nic.in, click here

Steps to download Rajasthan Class 8th result 2017:

– Go the the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) or visit examresults.net/rajasthan

– Click on the notification for the class 8 results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

The result for the Class 10 Board exams are yet to be announced. About 10.99 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams which were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017. The Board has already declared the results for the class 12 exams for all streams. This year’s pass percentage for science is 90.36 per cent while for commerce is 90.88 per cent.

