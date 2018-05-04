RBSE 5th results 2018 declared: How to check

RBSE 5th results 2018: Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through indiaresults.com RBSE 5th results 2018: Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through indiaresults.com

RBSE 5th result 2018: Rajasthan State Education Board has declared the results of Class 5 examinations on Friday, May 4, 2018. The examinations were conducted in the districts of Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karoli, Swaimadhopur, Goner, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Bundi. The candidates can check the results through the third party website, indiaresults.com.

RBSE 5th result 2018: Check the results of following districts

Class Vth (Dholpur) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth kuchamancity (Nagaur) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth Baswa (Dausa) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Karoli) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Swaimadhopur) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Goner) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Jaisalmer) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Sirohi) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Jodhpur) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Udaipur) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Pratapgarh) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Dungarpur) Exam Result 2017-18

Class Vth (Bundi) Exam Result 2017-18

Rajasthan 5th Board Exam Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website, indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan tab

Step 3: Click on the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results link

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number

Step 5: Results will be appear

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results of Class 10, Class 12 examinations are expected to be declared after May 20, as per reports. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

