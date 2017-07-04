Rajasthan BSTC allotment 2017 results declared at bstc2017.com, know how to download

BSTC allotment 2017: The exam was held on April 30 this year from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper contained 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of three marks each. There was no negative marking. BSTC allotment 2017: The exam was held on April 30 this year from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper contained 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of three marks each. There was no negative marking.

BSTC allotment 2017: University of Kota, Rajasthan, has declared the result for the BSTC general and sanskrit pre-exam 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check their allotment which has been published on the university’s official website.

The exam was held on April 30 this year from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper contained 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of three marks each. There was no negative marking. The paper was also conducted in three languages including Hindi, Sanskrit and English.

The first allotment has been released today and students can report to their preferred college from Wednesday to July 14. The upward movement allotment will be done on July 16 and 17 this year while the allotment after the upward movement will be released on July 19. The admission process will end on July 22.

Candidates had until July 2 to fill in their choices of colleges. Students will be required to pay the fee by July 13.

Steps to check BSTC allotment result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for BSTC (bstc2017.com).

Step 2: Click on the link for BSTC result 2017.

Step 3: Search for your result by either typing in your roll number or your general details like your name, mother’s name and date of birth.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

