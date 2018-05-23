RBSE 12th result 2018: What are the passing marks?

RBSE 12th result 2018: The students have to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to be successful in the examinations RBSE 12th result 2018: The students have to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to be successful in the examinations

RBSE 12th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result of Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations on May 23. The candidates who had appeared in the examination have to score a minimum 33 per cent to pass the examination. A close to 3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The results will be available on the official websites from 6:15 pm. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream. The examination was held from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

RBSE 12th results 2018: What are the passing marks?

The students have to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to be successful in the examinations. In the Science stream, the students have to pass separately in the practicals as well as the theory papers. Overall, they have to score 33 per cent. The results will be available on the official websites mentioned above from 6:15 pm.

To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS. Last year, the results were announced on June 8, 2017 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

As per the RBSE official, the board will declare the results of Class 12 Humanities and the Class 10 examination in June, following the trend of the previous year. Last year, 78.96 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, out of which 79.01 per cent were boys and 78.89 per cent girls. A total of 10,72,799 students had appeared for the examinations.

