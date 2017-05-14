Rajasthan BSER class 12 SSE exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow

Rajasthan BSER class 12 SSE results 2017: There were 49,000 students who appeared for the commerce stream exams. Rajasthan BSER class 12 SSE results 2017: There were 49,000 students who appeared for the commerce stream exams.

Rajasthan BSER class 12 SSE results 2017: The class 12 Senior Secondary Examination (SSE) and class 10 Secondary School and Vocational Examination 2017 results of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) are likely to be declared tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for these exams can check their results from the official website and check this page for updates.

The results of the class 12 science stream exams 2017 are likely to be declared before the other streams. The class 10 results will be declared in the end.

The class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2017 and 2.35 lakh candidates appeared for the science stream exams. There were 49,000 students who appeared for the commerce stream exams.

Last year, the results were declared on May 16, 2017 and as many as 8,05,564 students of all three streams had appeared for the exams. About 1,97,000 Science stream students and 51,524 Commerce stream students, last year, appeared for the Class 12 Board exam.

Steps to check BSER Class 12 results 2017:

– Visit the official website of the Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Click on ‘Senior Secondary (Science) – 2017 Result’ or ‘Senior Secondary (Commerce) – 2016 Result’.

– Enter your roll number in the field provided.

– Check and save the result. Take a print out for further reference.

