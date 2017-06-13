Rajasthan Board to award class 8, 10, 12 girl toppers with cash prizes, scooty, from 2017-18

Rajasthan Board: Female tudents from classes 8, 10 and 12, studying at schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), will be eligible for the awards. Rajasthan Board: Female tudents from classes 8, 10 and 12, studying at schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), will be eligible for the awards.

Rajasthan Board: Now students of Rajasthan have a bigger reason to celebrate as the state government has announced that it will award meritorious female students with cash prizes and the class 12 and “Varishtha Upadhyay” exam toppers among girls will also receive a scooty as a reward.

Female students from classes 8, 10 and 12, studying at schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), will be eligible for the awards which the government will promote to improve women’s education in the state. The cash prizes range from Rs 40,000 for the class 8 female topper to Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh for the class 10 and 12 toppers respectively. Read | RBSE class 12 exam results 2017: Results for arts stream declared by Rajasthan Board BSER, know how to download your marks, click here

School Education Minister, Vasudev Devnani said that all meritorious female students will be presented with certificates during award ceremonies which will be held in each district on Basant Panchami. To be eligible for the scheme, students need to be studying under the RBSE. District toppers will require a score of at least 60 per cent to avail the reward. The scheme will come into affect in the coming academic session of 2017-18. Read | RBSE 10th result 2017 released, click here

The Board has recently announced the results for the class 10 and 12 board exams. The pass percentage for the science stream stood at 90.36 per cent while the pass percentage for commerce was held at 90.88 per cent. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 78.96 per cent. Boys of class 10 outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent.

