Rajasthan board class 10 results 2017 to release in first week of June

Rajasthan board class 10 results 2017: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the results for the class 10 secondary school and vocational examinations in the first week of June. Students who have appeared for the class 10 state board exams can check their results from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The BSER class 10 board exams were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017 and about 10.99 lakh students appeared for the exams. Last year, the class 10 results were declared on June 18.

The Board recently declared the results for the Class 12 Higher Secondary exams 2017 for science, commerce and arts streams which were conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2017. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the science stream exams.

Steps to download Rajasthan class 10 results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Rajasthan Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Click on the link for “results 2017 exams”.

– Follow the link for the for the secondary results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

