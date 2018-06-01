Rajasthan 12th Arts result 2018: Result declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 88.92% pass

RBSE 12th result 2018: Check result at rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2018: Check result at rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan 12th Arts result 2018: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the result of Class 12 today on June 1, 2018. Around 5.37 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can now check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The result is announced by Rajasthan’s Education Minister Devnani who said that the government schools have fared better than the private schools. The overall pass percentage is 88.92 per cent. The girls have scored 91.46 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 86.67.

Varishta Upadhyaya exams, a total of 3266 students registered of which 3210 appeared. The girls have scored 91.25 per cent while boys scored a pass percentage of 89.21.

A total of 537260 students appeared for the exam of which 214411 got first division, a total 225291 students scored second division while the third division has been bagged by 24864 students. This year, a total of 33564 students have flunked the exam.

The Rajasthan Board has announced the result for Class 12th Science and Commerce stream students last week. In Science stream, 86.60 per cent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 per cent students passed Class 12th commerce exams.

The students who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in – to check their result. Around 5,37,259 students registered for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts examination.RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta has confirmed that the results will be uploaded on the official websites at 6:15 pm. The examination this year that was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

This year, 41,986 students cleared the Commerce stream examinations securing a pass percentage of 91.93. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 and girls is 90.33 and In Science stream, 86.64 per cent boys became successful, while 90.41 girls cleared the examination successfully.

