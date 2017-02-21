Raise retirement age of varsity teachers to 65 years: Panel to Haryana govt

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

A five-member committee set up the Haryana government to review the standard of higher and technical education in the state has proposed to increase the retirement age of university teachers to 65 years. It has also suggested that the tenure of vice-chancellors be increased from three years to five years or till they attain the age of 70, an official said.

The University Review Committee, under the chairmanship of Prof B K Kuthiala, on Tuesday presented its report along with an audio version to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma. It has asked the government to “properly” follow the recommendations of the Centre’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan and constitute Uchchatar Shiksha Parishad, Haryana, under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister through an Act.

The Committee studied the higher education system in Haryana intensively for more than eight months. Its members also visited various universities and interacted with a large number of teachers, students and officials. The Committee has suggested that every university student must devote minimum 25 hours per week in the classroom or in the laboratory. Also, all students must possess some skills other than their basic subjects of study.

The panel has also recommended that work be carried out in all the universities in the state in a uniform manner in accordance with a single Act, the draft outline of which has been presented by it. It has also proposed a formula, as per which each university would get funds depending upon the number of teachers, employees and students and asked the government to declare grants to universities in March. Besides, it has urged the government not to discriminate between private and public universities to promote research and innovation.