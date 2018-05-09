Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary observed in Shantiniketan

Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversay was celebrated at the Visva-Bharati university in Shantiniketan. Express archive photo Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversay was celebrated at the Visva-Bharati university in Shantiniketan. Express archive photo

School and college students participated in prayer songs and a large number of people visited Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral house at Kolkata on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary which is celebrated amid fervour and gaiety across West Bengal on Wednesday.

At the Visva-Bharati university in Shantiniketan, set up by the bard, the day began early with its students singing the ‘Baitalik’ (prayer songs) and ‘prabhat pheries’ (cultural procession in the morning). A special prayer was also held at Udayan, the house in Shantiniketan where Tagore had celebrated his last birthday in 1941. According to English calendar, Tagore was born on May 7 but Bengalis celebrate the occasion as per the Bengali calendar 25th day of Baisakh – which is on Wednesday.

In the city’s Rabindra Bharati University and state run auditorium Rabindra Sadan, and at several other places in the state, Tagore’s birthday was celebrated with recitals of Rabindra sangeet (songs written by Tagore) and his poems by prominent artistes and students. Many people paid a visit to Tagore’s ancestral home at Jorasanko area here where cultural programmes were also organised to mark the occasion.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid her tribute to Tagore. “Today is the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. My tribute to the great poet and writer on Pochishe Boishakh,” she tweeted.

At Shantiniketan, Visva-Bharati officiating Vice-Chancellor Sabujkali Sen presided over the morning prayer. An exhibition on Tagore’s life and works was also organised.

