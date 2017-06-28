Quota in DU for Delhi students likely to figure in Assembly discussion

Ownership rights to those allotted small plots of Gram Sabha land by the Centre four decades ago, a House committee report on desilting of drains, weightage for Delhi-domicile aspirants in teacher recruitment and reservation for city students in 28 Delhi government-funded colleges will be at the heart of proceedings during a two-day special session of the Delhi Assembly, starting Wednesday.

But with the government remaining reticent to make public the agenda for the session, controversy has already started brewing.

Claiming that the members of the House had not received the agenda for the session till Tuesday evening, BJP MLA and leader of opposition Vijender Gupta alleged that this was a tactic to “deprive” the opposition of any chance to raise issues. “This is an attack on democratic functioning of the government. It deprives the opposition of the opportunity to raise its voice on issues that are in interest of the public,” he said.

Officials, however, said the issue of allotment of Gram Sabha land under the Centre’s 20-point programme is likely to be discussed. “The CM had written to the LG about this,” said an official, adding that a resolution may be passed in the House.

Officials said that on the second day, MLAs will raise the issue of reservation for city students in 28 Delhi University colleges that get financial aid from the government. “A resolution in this regard may be passed in the House,” an official said.

