Quota for Delhi students a bad idea: DU teachers

Calling it a political drama, Delhi University teachers, cutting across party lines, have opposed the Delhi government’s resolution to provide 85 per cent reservation for students from the city in colleges funded by the state. On Thursday, the AAP government had passed a resolution in the assembly that they will work towards providing 85 per cent reservation in 28 colleges funded by it. There are 12 colleges in DU that are fully funded by the Delhi government, while it gives a five per cent grant to the 16 others. But a day later, teachers argued that since these 28 are constituent colleges of the central university, there can be no such reservation.

Reservation can be provided only at colleges that are affiliated to the university. At present, there are eight such colleges — Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Ayurvedic & Yunani Tibbia College, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Arts, Nehru Homeopathic College, Maharishi Valmiki College of Education and Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women. There is 85 per cent reservation for Delhi students at each of these colleges. The National Democratic Teachers’ Front, the BJP’s teacher’s wing, said, “This is just a political drama. They want to hide their failure by blaming others. They have not been able to fulfill the promise of opening 20 new colleges and are now finding excuses and blaming the DU Act and Central government for their non-performance.”

Another teachers’ group, the Academics for Action and Development (AAD), said the demand was not in consonance with the central character of the university. “We are committed to resist any amendment to the DU Act to dilute the central university’s character,” Rajesh Jha of AAD, who teaches political science at Rajdhani College, said.

The Left-leaning Democratic Teachers’ Front said such a quota will dilute the heterogeneous character of the university. “There are 46 central universities. Delhi has the privilege of having six. This has created educational and job opportunities, which have benefited Delhi for decades,” said Abha Dev Habib, who teaches physics at Miranda House. The Congress-affiliated Indian National Teachers’ Congress demanded that the university fully take over the 28 colleges.

The DU Act would have to be amended to bring such a quota. It was last amended in 1997 to start Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, a state university.

