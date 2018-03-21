Question papers found on cellphone: Students may be barred from exam

Representational image. The students had received these images on WhatsApp around 9.50am, almost an hour before the exam. Representational image. The students had received these images on WhatsApp around 9.50am, almost an hour before the exam.

STUDENTS FOUND in possession of copies of question papers on their mobile phones may be barred from the examination if the state board finds them guilty in an inquiry. Subhash Borse, secretary in-charge of Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said, “We will summon these students for an internal inquiry. Depending on the degree of their involvement in the offence we will decide their punishment. Students could be barred from the exam.”

On Monday, a school in Kalyan found 12 students in possession of images of the History question paper on their phones. The students had received these images on WhatsApp around 9.50am, almost an hour before the exam. Officials of the school alleged that the students received the images from coaching classes and private tutors.

An FIR was registered at the Titwala police station.

So far, no arrest has been made. Senior inspector Pradip Kasbe said, “We are still investigating. Nobody has been arrested yet.” According to sources, they are still trying to identify where the message on social media originated from. The police refused to comment on the school’s allegations about delaying the investigation. Borse said the divisional office is awaiting the findings of the police. “The police are investigating the matter. Once we have their report, we will think about measures to curb such instances,” he said.

Meanwhile, the coaching classes’ association has blamed the state board.

“It is important to note that the question paper is in the custody of a teacher in the school. The board has time and again failed to curb paper leaks. They need to overhaul their systems and processes. One coaching class’ malpractice should not malign the image of other coaching classes,” said Sachin Karnavat of the Maharashtra Class Owners’ Association.

