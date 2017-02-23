Queensland varsity, IIT Madras to undertake joint applied research

A top Australian university has signed an agreement with IIT Madras to undertake joint applied research in information security, combustion and health technologies. Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and Indian Institute of Technology Madras have executed an agreement to undertake joint applied research that is highly relevant to industry.

Both institutions recognise that, globally, there is a paradigm shift in research focus and this initiative is a significant step towards meeting the new research challenges, according to a statement by QUT.

The partnership between the two educational institutions began in 2006 in information security, and has expanded to include collaboration in other disciplines.

A joint doctorate degree programme agreement was concluded in 2016. “As a ‘university for the real world’, QUT has always endeavoured to focus on research that is relevant to industry and community. This initiative will help to address some of the issues that are critical to both our countries,” QUT Vice-Chancellor Peter Coaldrake said.

“IITM has been a pioneer in industry-driven research, and this is demonstrated by our commitment in establishing the IIT Madras Research Park that has become a driver of innovation. This partnership between our institutions will enable cutting-edge research with innovative outcomes,” Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras said.

