Quality education determines the quality of life: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that his government is distributing free text books to the students up to the level of high school as quality education determines the quality of life. “The state government is committed to quality education and my government is distributing free text books to the students up to the level of high school,” the chief minister said at a regional workshop on innovation and best practices in school education.

The state government has also waived off admission and other fees for BPL students interested in pursuing higher education. The state government’s decision to start ‘Gunotsav’, the programme to inspect and assess schools, was aimed at creating value based and quality education in the state.

He also hailed the role of the Centre in helping the state in strengthening higher education in the state.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Assam Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia and representatives from all northeastern states were present at the workshop.

