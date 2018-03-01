QS World University Rankings 2018: IITs, universities show dip in world ranks subject-wise

IIT-Bombay has been ranked in 21 subjects, out of which it has slid in five. IIT-Bombay has been ranked in 21 subjects, out of which it has slid in five.

INDIA HAS slipped in the world university rankings again, with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) seeing an overall dip in performance across at least 25 subjects, according to the QS World University Rankings 2018 announced on Wednesday.

While the premier engineering schools have secured 80 rankings across 48 subjects, their performance has dropped in 25 cases as against an improvement in only five cases. The overall picture worsens if the performance of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is taken into consideration — 33 cases of a dip in rankings against only five improvements.

While IISc has figured in 14 subject rankings, its performance in 11 subjects has registered a drop when compared to last year.

It has managed to retain its position in civil and structural engineering, mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering and chemistry.

IIT-Bombay has been ranked in 21 subjects, out of which it has slid in five — physics and astronomy, statistics and operational research, mathematics, environmental sciences and biological sciences. It has broken into the rankings club in arts and humanities, linguistics.

While IIT-Delhi’s ranking has dipped in chemical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering and biological sciences, it has found a place in linguistics for the first time.

Of the 13 subjects that IIT-Kanpur has been ranked in, two subjects — mechanical and aeronautical manufacturing and physics and astronomy — show a fall in performance.

IIT-Kharagpur has slipped in four subjects — mechanical and aeronautical manufacturing, mineral and mining engineering, biological sciences and mathematics. The institute has entered the rankings for social sciences for the first time.

IIT-Madras has slipped in five subjects — computer science and information systems, biological sciences, chemistry, mathematics and physics and astronomy — out of a total of 15.

IIT-Roorkee has secured a spot in 10 subjects, out of which it has performed poorly in three — chemical engineering, mechanical and aeronautical manufacturing engineering and material science — as compared to last year.

IIT-Guwahati is ranked in eight subjects, out of which its performance has dipped in three subjects — chemical engineering, mechanical and aeronautical manufacturing engineering, and chemistry.

Electrical and electronic engineering appears to be the most widely ranked discipline from among Indian institutes. As many as 10 institutes have managed to secure rankings in this field.

Among the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), only three are in the world university rankings this year. These three IIMs — in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru — have each secured a position in two subjects, in which they have either improved their performance or retained their rank.

While the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has registered a drop in two — sociology and biological sciences — out of eight subjects, Delhi University has slipped in development studies, geography, chemistry and arts and humanities out of a total of 21 subjects.

Another marker of the declining ranking of Indian institutes is reflected in the fewer number of institutes which have made it to the ‘top 50’ or ‘top 100’ list. Only three Indian institutes have made it to the ‘top 50’ list of the subject-wise rankings, as compared to four last year. Similarly, only 20 Indian institutes have got a ‘top 100’ ranking, as compared to 109 last year.

In all, a total of 25 Indian institutes have made it to the list — 142 rankings across different subjects, which is nine lower than last year.

Overall, Harvard University is again the dominant institute, ranking first in 14 subjects. It has extended its lead over Massachusetts Institute of Technology (first in 12 subjects). The only other institute which has been ranked first more than once is the University of Oxford, which remains top for four subjects.

