QS World University Rankings 2018: IIT-Bombay ranks 179 — a 40-place jump

THE Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has for the first time made it to the list of the world’s top 200 universities, according to the just-released QS World University Rankings 2018. In the rankings announced on Wednesday, IIT-B has jumped from its position of 219 last year to 179, joining IIT Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in the league of the top 200 institutes of the world.

While IIT Delhi has moved up from last year’s 185th rank to 172nd this time, the IISc has climbed up 38 places from 190th last year to occupy the 152nd spot. It is the first time in over a decade that three of the country’s universities have made it to the top 200.

Devang Khakhar, Director, IIT-B, said: “The improved ranking is a reflection of the continuous improvement of the quality of education and research at IIT Bombay.”

The QS World University Rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a British agency that ranks higher educational institutes, compares leading universities around the world based on six performance indicators across four areas — research, teaching, employability and internationalisation. Significant weightage (40 per cent of the total score) is attached to an institute’s reputation.

Marks are allotted to institutes based on a global survey that asks academics to identify the institutions where they believe the best work is currently taking place in their own field of expertise.

Research is another criteria that holds a high weightage at 20 per cent. The agency looks at the number of citations per faculty member to gauge the amount of research happening at an institute.

The student-teacher ratio, too, holds an equal leverage in the ranking system.

While IIT Bombay rose in ranks, the University of Mumbai and the University of Pune ranks seem to have dropped. Last year, both universities had been placed in the 700 and upwards rank bracket. This year, both have been listed in the 800-1,000 rank bracket.

