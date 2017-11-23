QS rankings: IIT-B among top 10 varsities in BRICS countries

IT-B jumped from its 219th position last year to the 179th place this year to join IIT-Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in the league of the top 200 institutes in the world. (File) IT-B jumped from its 219th position last year to the 179th place this year to join IIT-Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in the league of the top 200 institutes in the world. (File)

IN A first, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, (IIT-B) has emerged as one of the top 10 universities in the BRICS countries in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings for 2018 released Wednesday. The premiere technology institute has moved up four places and ranked 9th in the list of 250 top universities in Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, according to the QS Rankings. This is the first time a university from Mumbai has figured in the top 10 universities.

Quacquarelli Symonds is a British agency that ranks higher educational institutes and compares leading universities around the world. The BRICS ranking was based on 10 performance indicators — academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, staff with PhD, citations per paper, papers per faculty international faculty, international students. Each indicator carried 100 marks.

The IIT-B scored an overall mark of 83.6 out of 100 and appeared in the top 3 per cent of the total universities in terms of performance. The institute did exceedingly well in the employer reputation indicator by scoring 99.7. The indicator is judged based on a survey of graduate employers, who are asked to identify the universities they perceive as producing the best graduates.

Devang Khakhar, director, IIT-B, said, “The ranking is a reflection of the excellent progress being made by the institute in its core areas of work: teaching and research. I am grateful for the sincere efforts of the faculty, staff, students, alumni and well-wishers of the institute”.

The BRICS ranking comes months after the institute was ranked (in June) as one of the top 200 universities in the world, yet another debut. TIhe IT-B jumped from its 219th position last year to the 179th place this year to join IIT-Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in the league of the top 200 institutes in the world.

