QS ranking 2018: Three IIMs among top 50 in master in management courses

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Top Universities has released the rank list of the best ‘Master in Management’ courses and three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have been ranked among the top 50. Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris (HEC Paris) bagged the top position among all universities in the world.

IIM Bangalore took the top rank among Indian universities at 22 and is closely followed at rank 23 by IIM Ahmedabad. IIM Calcutta tied at rank 46 with University of Carlos III (UC3M) of Madrid.

The top three ranks for business schools in the world have been taken by HEC Paris, London Business School and Escola Superior d’Administració i Direcció d’Emprese (ESADE). These institutions have secured an overall QS score of 93, 91 and 90.7 respectively, with HEC scoring at 100 for employability and alumni outcomes.

Here are the top 10 institutions ranked by QS for masters in business:

1. Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris

2. London Business School

3. Escola Superior d’Administració i Direcció d’Emprese, Barcelona

4. ESSEC Business School, Paris/Singapore

5. Imperial College Business School, London

6. IE Business School, Madrid

7. London School of Economics

8. CEMS (The Global Alliance in Management Education)

9. Copenhagen Business School

10. University of St.Gallen (HSG)

