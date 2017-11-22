QS ranking 2018: IIT Bombay at rank 9 among BRICS universities

QS ranking 2018: Last year, IISc had ranked at the sixth position among all universities in BRICS nations. It was closely followed by IIT Bombay. QS ranking 2018: Last year, IISc had ranked at the sixth position among all universities in BRICS nations. It was closely followed by IIT Bombay.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has announced the best universities among BRICS nations and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has secured its position at the top with rank nine. Over 300 universities from India, China, Russia, South Africa and Brazil have been observed and graded this year.

IIT Roorkee has been ranked at 51 among the best universities in BRICS nations. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Guwahati are some of the top universities from India to feature in the list. Among private varsities from India, BITS Pilani, Thapar University and Symbiosis International University have made an appearance in the list.

“The biggest gain from ranking is to be able to look at ourselves. Our universities are producing quality work,” said UGC chairman Ved Singh Chauhan.

Last year, IISc had ranked at the sixth position among all universities in BRICS nations. It was closely followed by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur at ranks 13, 15, 19 and 22 respectively.

Chinese universities, including Tsinghua University, Peking University and Fudan University, had topped the ranks in 2017, occupying seven of the top 10 ranks. India had the second highest representation in the 2017 list after China.

“With 300 universities being ranked this year, there’s also the opportunity for new institutions to break into the rankings,” QS top universities said. The rank list will be released on November 23, 2017. Keep a tab on this page to stay updated.

