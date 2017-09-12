QS Graduate Employability Rankings: IIT Delhi, Bombay in world’s top 200

India has a total of eight institutions in the rankings. Apart from IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and DU, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, University of Mumbai, Indian Institute of Science also feature in the rankings. (source: iiitd.ac.in) India has a total of eight institutions in the rankings. Apart from IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and DU, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, University of Mumbai, Indian Institute of Science also feature in the rankings. (source: iiitd.ac.in)

IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are among the world’s top 200 institutions when it comes to producing “employable graduates”, according to the latest edition of QS Graduate Employability Rankings.

The rankings, released on Monday night, pegged both institutes in the 191-200 category globally.

Delhi University figures in the top league of institutions in terms of the alumni outcomes indicator, which indicates how successful a university is at producing “highly achieving graduates”. DU has scored 96.6 out of 100 on alumni outcome — the 21st best score in the world.

“These results indicate that universities cannot rely on reputation alone. They also need to ensure that they are committed to innovative teaching methods, proactively forge relationships with businesses, and provide numerous opportunities for students to meet potential future employers,” Ben Sister, research director, QS, said in a press release shared on Monday.

Overall, Stanford University was number one in the graduate employability rankings followed by University of California in Los Angeles and Harvard University. India has a total of eight institutions in the rankings. Apart from IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and DU, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, University of Mumbai, Indian Institute of Science also feature in the rankings.

