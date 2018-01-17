PUTA seeks apology from Panjab University registrar

Strongly condemning the misbehaviour of Registrar Col G S Chadha (retd) with its president Rajesh Gill on January 2, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) Executive, during a meeting on Tuesday, decided to submitted a resolution to the Vice Chancellor seeking an apology. It also criticised the delay in finalising the minutes of a meeting on plying of e-rickshaws on the PU campus, held in September 2017.

The executive meeting on Tuesday started with a two-minute silence in memory of Prof R S Loyal of Geology Department who died of heart attack on January 9. Condemning the misbehaviour of Registrar Chadha, it decided to submit a resolution to the Vice Chancellor, demanding an apology from the registrar within 24 hours.

Chadha has also been accused of misbehaving with teaching and non-teaching staff of the university. The executive body also threatened to start an agitation if Prof Gill, who is a senior professor and a Fellow, did not receive a formal apology. Prof Gill had also notified the V-C about the issue. The V-C then formed a standing committee that is examining complaints from both Prof Gill and Col Chadha.

It was further resolved that the standing committee did not have jurisdiction over the issue and Prof Gill will not appear before it. On the matter of the e-rickshaws the members deliberated that it could have serious implications on the safety of women on the campus.

Other resolutions

PhD increments: Joint committee formed by PU and the Union Territory administration unable to resolve longstanding issue.

Grant of past service: PUTA to take up matter with authorities as no meeting on the issue was convened since it was last discussed at Senate meeting on September 24, 2017.

Allocation of T1 flats: Minutes of meeting of House Allotment Committee pending since November 2, 2017. Issue now marked for next Syndicate meeting.

