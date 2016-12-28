‘Put MCD school seat details online’

With nursery admissions about to start, AAP member and education activist Anurag Kundu, along with three lawyers, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking orders for MCD to put up details of seats available at recognised schools online.

The plea alleged that lack of transparency on the seats available, the rules and regulations for admissions, etc violated the fundamental right of children who are entitled to “free and compulsory education” under the RTE Act.

The plea has also said parents would not be able to obtain information about seats if the process was not made transparent.