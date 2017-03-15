Punjab University Syndicate meeting to be held next Monday

The Syndicate will also look into the agenda for revising the rents of seminar halls and auditoriums. The Syndicate will also look into the agenda for revising the rents of seminar halls and auditoriums.

Appointment of new members to the Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) will be taken up by the Panjab University Syndicate in its meeting on March 20. The Syndicate will also look into the agenda for revising the rents of seminar halls and auditoriums. As the two-year term of the old PUCASH committee expires, the Syndicate will nominate new members.

The committee will remain in effect from August 1 to July 31, 2019. The existing committee consists of ten members including chairperson Nishtha Jaswal, a convenor and will expire in July. Other agenda for the meeting is the revision of rents for halls, auditoriums, lawns and any other venues. The decision to revise the rents and to take prior permission to hold events in PU open areas was taken up by the authorities after Students For Society (SFS) decided to hold their seminar outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office amidst tight security.

VC Arun Grover, after a meeting with the student council and Dean Student Welfare office, had decided to constitute a committee to review the objective of the protest for which the permission is being sought and to suggest strict action if no prior permission has been taken. Among other agenda items are the ratification of rules for admission to BA honours in economics and admission criteria for BA honours in economics to be put in the new handbook of information. After the university Syndicate approves the agenda items, the final nod will be given by the PU Senate.

The Syndicate meeting is scheduled to take place on March 20. Furthermore, it will also consider the issue regarding the organisation of degrees of the EIILM University, Sikkim, with effect from the 2014-15 session.

