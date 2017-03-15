Punjab Univerisity Teachers’ Association holds dharna over non-release of UGC grant

The protest outside the Admin block at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Sahil Walia The protest outside the Admin block at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Sahil Walia

The Panjab University Teacher’s Association on Tuesday held a dharna in protest against the University Grants Commission (UGC), asking them to release the full grant and to find a proper solution to end the financial crisis in the PU. The members of the non-teaching staff also participated in the dharna.

PUTA officials plan to continue the protest dharna till the UGC does not take adequate measures and releases the grant to the PU. On Wednesday, non-teaching staff members will hold a general body meeting to decide further course of action.

“Our demand is that UGC should give additional grant to the PU at the earliest so that the PU doesn’t come to a standstill. Moreover, they should resolve this grant issue once and for all,” said Promilla Pathak, president of PUTA. A joint action committee (JAC) was formed and has extended its full support to the common cause and joined in all the protests to be organised by PUTA. The joint action committee will approach the MHRD and UGC for release of grant.

