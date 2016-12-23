Punjab: Students visit Sukhna Lake to watch migratory birds

Students at the bird watching programme at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. Express Students at the bird watching programme at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. Express

Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, visited the regulator end of Sukhna Lake to watch migratory birds. The visit was organised by the department of forests and wildlife and non-government organisation Yuvsatta.

Watch What Else is Making News



Santosh Kumar, conservator of forests, Chandigarh, said: “In the past one week, we had organised such visits for different government and private schools in the city and around 500 children were sensitised through this programme about the important role the birds play, as they provide critical links within the vast food chains and webs that exist in our ecosystem.”He added that the annual migration of hundreds of birds to Sukhna Lake is a nature’s most energetic and awe-inspiring phenomenon.

Over the years, the department have made adequate arrangements for the birds to thrive and grow.

Sarbjeet Kaur, an avid bird watcher and resource person for the programme from Yuvsatta, said the students watched many birds like red crested pochard, ferruginous pochard, ruddy shelduck, eurasian coot and wigeon, mallard, gadwall, common teal, northern shoveler, toughted and common pochard and northern pintail.

Kulbhushan Kanwar, a wildlife photographer and environmentalist, exhibited his collections of photographs of wildlife and migratory birds on the occasion to bring youngsters more closer to the nature and learn from the life of birds.

Pramod Sharma, Yuvsatta coordinator, said we can learn a lot more from the birds, their exemplary team spirit and self-discipline in daily routine.