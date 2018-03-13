Punjab: Seven proxy candidates held during English exam in Tarn Taran

Affiliation of seven schools in Tarn Taran was cancelled after cases of alleged mass copying were reported. Affiliation of seven schools in Tarn Taran was cancelled after cases of alleged mass copying were reported.

SEVEN PERSONS, including a woman, were arrested Monday for allegedly appearing as ‘proxy’ candidates in a Class X English exam at Sant Singh Sukha Singh Modern High School in Tarn Taran.

Seven students, who ‘hired’ them to appear for the exam, were also booked but no arrests have been made yet. The exam, conducted by PSEB, was for students enrolled under the Indira Gandhi National Open School scheme. Police said Om Parkash, Baljinder Singh, Navjot Kaur, Nachhatar Singh, Rohan Kumar, Harjinder Singh and Hardev Singh had ‘stood in’ for Sajan Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Kanwaljit Kaur, Gurkanwaljit Singh, Rohit Kumar, Rajbinder Singh and Hira Singh.

They were spotted by exam centre superintendent Jagdeep Singh and staffers Paramjit Kaur and Sumit Kumar. The police were informed and all 14 were booked under IPC section 420. Earlier this month, affiliation of seven schools in Tarn Taran was cancelled after cases of alleged mass copying were reported.

Tarn Taran city SHO Maninder Singh said, “We are yet to investigate if the arrested accused were paid for appearing as proxy candidates or whether it was because of personal equations. Two of the arrested are from Amritsar and one is from Ferozepur. We will probe all angles.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App