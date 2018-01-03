Punjab: Schools to open late due to fog

Schools in Ludhiana will open at 10 am from January 3. (Gurmeet Singh) Schools in Ludhiana will open at 10 am from January 3. (Gurmeet Singh)

With the dense fog and cold wave engulfing the region, Ludhiana and Jalandhar district administrations have decided to open schools late from January 3.

Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Singh Sandhu Tuesday ordered that all government, government-aided, affiliated, private schools and aanganwari centers in the district would open at 10 am from January 3. In orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC, he said these orders would remain in force till January 12.

Sandhu said that fatal road accidents have been reported in the state and the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the children.

Deputy Commissioner, Nawanshahr, Amit Kumar, has ordered closure of all government and private schools from January 3 to 6 while Jalandhar DC Varinder Kumar Sharma has also ordered that all the government, government aided and private schools in the district would commence operations at 10:30 am in the morning.

In Hoshiarpur district too, DC Vipul Ujjwal also announced same till January 13. And he announced to close anganwari centres till January 13.

In Kapurthala, DC Mohammad Tayyab also ordered that the schools would start at 10 am. District administrations of Amritsar and Gurdaspur too have issued the order to open the schools at 10 am to 3 am. This will be the case till further orders.

