Punjab schools to get “book banks” for children in need

The Punjab government has planned to set up “book banks” at various schools across the state. It said that this has been done to ensure that students in need of books will not have to buy the copies at the start of every academic year, adding that this would prevent the wastage of paper.

“The Education department will set up book banks in all schools of the state in order to save precious time and money of the students,” state Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary said in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

She added that students will be requested to submit their used books to let those in need use it free of charge. The initiative will be purely voluntary and student would not be bound to give away their old books, the education minister said.

“Every year, students purchase new books and huge amount of paper is used in printing those. Besides, precious academic time is wasted in the process of printing books. Not only this, students have to spend a considerable amount of money to buy new books,” said Chaudhary.

NGOs in the state which have been running book banks have joined in the initiative to help out children in need. The government is deliberating upon ways to get students involves in the process which would reduce in the number of books being printed and preserve the environment, according to the minister.

