Punjab School Education Department moves to cancel affiliation of 7 schools after mass copying cases

During the initial investigation, it was found that students from other districts paid huge amount to school authorities to secure the examination centre in the schools under investigation as they were assured of mass copying and clearing the exam. (Express File Photo/Manoj Kumar/Representational) During the initial investigation, it was found that students from other districts paid huge amount to school authorities to secure the examination centre in the schools under investigation as they were assured of mass copying and clearing the exam. (Express File Photo/Manoj Kumar/Representational)

The Punjab School Education Department (PSEB) has initiated proceedings to cancel affiliation of seven schools in the border district of Taran Taran following cases of mass copying that surfaced during inspection in the ongoing exams of Class XII. Earlier, the PSEB had ordered re-examination of at the eight centres in Patti and Khemkaran, both border areas, of Taran Taran district after an inspection team led by education secretary Krishan Kumar detected mass copying in the Class XII’s first examination.

Krishan Kumar was allegedly made hostage by some villagers in Khemkaran after the crackdown on mass copying, which is not new for border belt. Authorities also found that a organised racket for mass copying.

Meanwhile, a press note issued by authorities reads that the Board has started proceedings to cancel affiliation of Senior Secondary School Khemkaran, Gurukul Public School Khemkaran, Hari Singh Nalua Public School Poonian, Santh Sipahi Public School Thatha, Shaheed Bhagat Singh School Valtoha, Sri Bala Ji Senior Secondary School Khemkaran and Dasmesh Senior Secondary school Valtoha. Department has already sent show cause notices to the schools.

Related | To tackle mass cheating, education dept may install CCTV cameras at exam centres

Meanwhile authorities have changed 10 examination centres of Kacha Pakka, Khemkaran-1, Khemkaran-8, Khemkaran-3, Valtoha-6, Valtoha-11, Khemkaran-5, Mastgarh-1, Thatha-5 and Thatha-6 centres with SGAD Khalsa Senior Secondary School Noordi Road, Majha College for Women, Govt. Senior Secondary School Pandoori Gola, Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School Aladinpur, Sant Singh Sukha Singh Modern High School, Govt. Senior Secondary School (Boys, Mandi wala), SD Girls Senior Secondary School near Char Khamba (All in Tarn Taran), Kalgidhar Public High School in Kakka Kandiala village, Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College Sarhali Kalan and Khalsa College Sarhali Kalan respectively.

During the initial investigation, it was found that students from other districts paid huge amount to school authorities to secure the examination centre in the schools under investigation as they were assured of mass copying and clearing the exam. The border belt has been notorious for mass copying and it is the reason that many private or open school scheme students in Punjab opted for their examination centre in Tarn Taran district.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya