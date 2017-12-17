Punjab: Rs 75 crore of mid-day meal grant pending, teachers say tough to continue

Around 25 lakh children from class I to VIII are currently enrolled in 19,811 schools under the scheme in Punjab (File) Around 25 lakh children from class I to VIII are currently enrolled in 19,811 schools under the scheme in Punjab (File)

Due to non-release of the ‘Mid Day Meal’ (MDM) grant on time, the scheme is on the verge of closure in several schools. Since October to date, Rs 75 crore in grants has been been pending. School teachers say they are finding it tough to continue the scheme any more. Around 25 lakh children from class I to VIII are currently enrolled in 19,811 schools under the scheme in Punjab.

Teachers say they and school staff have been spending their money or buying things on credit for some time to run the scheme. “I have spent Rs 20,000 from my own pocket to purchase several items. Several other items have been taken on credit from the kirana shop. If the money is not released soon, we have to suspend the scheme in our school till the time we get the grant,” says a government school teacher in Kapurthala district, adding that they were just giving some rice to the children as they did not have money to purchase vegetables.

“Our own salaries come 2-3 months late. How can we afford these expenses? Already, items worth Rs 27,000 have been taken on credit to provide meal to 98 children of our school,” says another teacher of a Jalandhar school.

Under the Mid-day Meal scheme, grains like wheat and rice are provided directly to schools while other items like vegetables, salt, pulses, oil, fuel etc. are purchased by schools with the grant, which also accounts for payment of salaries to cooking staff. “The government recently released a grant of Rs 25 crore for the month of September while another Rs 75 crore is pending. There is no word on that,” says Parveen Sharma, president of Mid-day Meal Office Workers and Cooking Staff Union in Punjab. According to him, several schools in Malwa region have already stopped providing mid-day meals due to delay in releasing the grant.

“Our cooking staff, which is underpaid compared to other states, do not get payments for months together due to delay in releasing the grant,” said Sharma, adding that there are around 45,894 cooking staff and 120 office employees under the MDM scheme.

The Centre and state governments share the grant in 60:40 ratio. The Centre has asked the state government to first release its own share of 40% before it releases its own share, says a senior officer at the Director General School Education (DGSE) office. DGSE Parshant Goyal is on one-month training and will join on Monday, his office told The Indian Express. Punjab’s Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary did not answer calls.

