Punjab private institutes sign MoU to adopt government schools, improve science education

Private institutes in Punjab will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government to provide students of classes 9 to 12 at government school with science education. The institutes are planning to adopt schools to improve science education at the ground level, according to state Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Private institutes have submitted a proposal which will be discussed with Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary, said Channi after a meeting with institute representatives, adding that the proposal will be matured with the objective of strengthening science education. Read | Dropped out years ago, these women clear Class X exams, click here

Channi said that in today’s scientific era, it is important for students to have a good knowledge of science subjects at the school level. A joint meeting will be held next week to give shape to the proposal which offers to strengthen infrastructure of science labs and provide the necessary facilities for the same. Read | Meanwhile, class X: In Punjab, a village school reflects on fall from grace, click here

The minister also commented that the institutes have offered to open their labs to government school student for one day a week and to provide free training courses to government school science teachers.

