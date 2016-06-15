Latest News

Punjab PMET 2016 result postponed

PMET result 2016: Over 14000 candidates appeared for the examination

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 18, 2016 6:25 pm
Punjab PMET, bfuhs, bfuhs 2016, pmet result, pmet 2016 result, bfuhs.ac.in, Punjab PMET Results 2016, PMET Results 2016, PMET 2016 Results, PMET Results, PMET 2016, Baba Farid University, pmet cut off, pmet counselling, Baba Farid University for Health Sciences Image for representational purpose
Top News

PMET result 2016: Baba Farid University for Health Sciences (BFUHS) PMET 2016 results have been delayed due to as many as 379 objections raised by the candidates, said Vice Chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur Singh.

The University has formed three committees to avoid any mistake. The result therefore is not releasing today.

The exam was conducted on June 11.

Over 14,000 candidates appeared for the examination for as many as 7,000 MBBS and 1,000 BDS seats in government colleges and the government quota seats in private colleges.

ReadAIIMS MBBS entrance examination: 5 from Tricity among top 100

Steps to check PMET result 2016
Visit the official website
Click on the link ‘Result’
Enter your roll number and date of birth
The result will be displayed
Check and save the result

For more news on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News