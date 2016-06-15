Punjab PMET 2016 result postponed

Image for representational purpose Image for representational purpose

PMET result 2016: Baba Farid University for Health Sciences (BFUHS) PMET 2016 results have been delayed due to as many as 379 objections raised by the candidates, said Vice Chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur Singh.

The University has formed three committees to avoid any mistake. The result therefore is not releasing today.

The exam was conducted on June 11.

Over 14,000 candidates appeared for the examination for as many as 7,000 MBBS and 1,000 BDS seats in government colleges and the government quota seats in private colleges.

Steps to check PMET result 2016

Visit the official website

Click on the link ‘Result’

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The result will be displayed

Check and save the result

