Punjab: No salary for six months, 12,000 govt teachers forced to depend on loans

With no salary for the past six months, around 12,000 teachers of government schools under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan(SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan(RMSA), have been forced to take personal loans from private institutes to make ends meet. Though the state government, before the elections, had announced to regularise them, but nothing has been done so far and their repeated requests have fallen in deaf ears. The information procured from Director General School Education (DGSE) office revealed that the salaries of teachers under SSA and RMSA have been lying pending since September as the Centre did not released its share on the pretext that the state government should first show the utilisation certificate of earlier funds released by it as well as the proofs of state government’s share. While the Centre provides 60 per cent grant, 40 per cent is the state’s share.

“Our salaries have not been released since September and we are forced to take personal loans from private banks or institutes,” said Tilak Raj, General Secretary (Jalandhar District), of SSA/RMSA Teachers Union Punjab. Sharing his ordeal, Raj said, “I have taken a loan of Rs1 lakh from a private bank because nationalised banks do not give us loans as we are not regular employees. But contractual and private institutes charge exhorbitant rate of interest.” He blamed government’s poor policies for the problems being faced by the teachers.

Rambhajan, state president of the union, said the state government had not given its Rs 250 crore share due to which the Centre also stopped its grant since as per the norms the state has to submit the utilisation certificate of any grant given by the Centre. “The state hardly give its share and uses the Centre’s grant due to which our salaries have been delayed,” he said. Director, General School Education (DGSE) Pradeep Sabharwal could not be contacted for comment.