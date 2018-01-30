Punjab: Education department to introduce ‘practical exam’ for English in Class 8

Repeated poor show by students in English in Class 10 and 12 PSEB exams has made the state education department to introduce a ‘practical exam’ in the subject for Class 8 students across government schools in Punjab. Further it has been decided to change the pattern this year for Social Studies ‘practical exam’, which too has poor pass percentage in board exams. The exams for Class 8 is conducted by State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) which has issued a letter in this regard. Out of 100, there will be a theory paper for 80 marks, and practical for 20 marks, which will include Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation based on year-long school tests (10 marks), listening test (6 marks) and a speaking test (4 marks).

While in the speaking test the student will have the choice to narrate a story from the curriculum or speak on a subject given by the teacher, an audio clip would be sent to the schools through WhatsApp for the listening test and students will be asked three questions based on the clip. In Social Studies subject, the theory exam would be of 70 marks, while 30 marks would be for a practical exam including 10 marks CCE and 20 marks for GK, chart making, project making and questions from foundation course under Padho Punjab project.

A Class 8 teacher said that the move would definitely help students. Noted educationist and retired Circle Education Officer B S Bhatia said that students would learn better due to the practical exam. This year around 1.47 lakh students of Punjab School Education Board Class 10 and 12 in English exam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App