Punjab Education Department staffers to face action for delaying work

Teachers also allege that many times they have to pay a bribe to get their work done. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) Teachers also allege that many times they have to pay a bribe to get their work done. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

With rising complaints against Education Department staffers for delaying office work related to teachers’ promotions, the department has now started preparing a list to act against such errant officials. Apart from deciding to transfer superintendents, drawing and disbursing officers (DDOS) , block primary education officers (BPEOS) and clerks under scanner, authorities have also decided to chargesheet officials for allegedly delaying work.

Most such employees work in district education offices and circle education offices. The Education Department has also issued orders for completing all pending works by August 31. “All our services records including Annual Confidential Report (ACRs), Assured Career Progression (ACP) are with our respective DEO offices. Whenever we go there to get the records, which are required for our promotions, we are harassed by the office clerks and the superintendent badly. The reasons are best known to them,” said a woman primary school teacher from Jalandhar.

Another teacher added: “They behave as if our career and promotions are in their hands and make us come to office of DEO and CEO even to get things signed from the respective authorities.” A senior officer in the education department, requesting anonymity, said: “Recently the department has even taken action against few clerks when a teacher reported that she was being harassed for getting five-year ACR record required for her promotion…”

Teachers also allege that many times they have to pay a bribe to get their work done. A DEO in Doaba region admitted that superintendents and clerks at his office always moved files at snail’s pace and have been warned to work “sincerely”.

A letter has been issued by the department specifically mentioning that teachers should not be harassed for getting their ACR, ACP record. Punjab Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary could not be contacted despite several attempts.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App