Punjab: DGSE orders self-defense training for female teachers in government schools

The orders state beginning this session (2018-19), it has been decided to impart self-defense training to all girls from classes 6 to 12 (Representational/ Reuters) The orders state beginning this session (2018-19), it has been decided to impart self-defense training to all girls from classes 6 to 12 (Representational/ Reuters)

The Director General School Education has ordered that female teachers in government schools of Punjab will be undergoing training in self-defense (martial arts/karate) and will be further training girl students. However in the first phase, most of 1,155 selected teachers are physical education lecturers and trainers. Also, orders specify that training will be for teachers aged 50 or less. The training sessions for teachers in self defense begin from April 9 at RICM in sector-32 of Chandigarh and in the first batch, a total of 1,155 teachers from government schools of Punjab, will be given training.

As per copy of the orders (with The Indian Express), the decision has been taken for security of teachers and students both. The orders state beginning this session (2018-19), it has been decided to impart self-defense training to all girls from classes 6 to 12. However, before that, it is the female teachers who will undergo ten-day training and then will pass it on the students.

The orders further state that first batch of teachers to undergo karate/martial arts training would be 1,155 teachers mostly including physical education lecturers and physical training instructors from department of physical education. The trained teachers would further visit schools and train girl students.

In the first training session of ten-day training from April 9 to 18, a total of 189 teachers from Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Mohali will be given training. In the second batch from April 19, teachers from Bathinda, Mansa and Sangrur will be trained. Third batch will include teachers from Barnala, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka.

Till now, only girls of classes 9 and 10 were being trained in self-defense by external trainers hired by government under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyaan (RMSA) in government schools of Punjab. A teacher said, “This move is not only aimed at security of teachers but also to save money as external trainers were being paid by government. Now, teachers will do this job too without any additional expenditure which is a good deal for government.” Prashant Goyal, Director General of School Education, Punjab said, “Till now, we were training girls of class 9 and 10 only to ensure their safety. Now all girls from 6 to 12 will be trained in self-defense. However, before that we thought this training is equally important for teachers. Hence, decision has been taken to train them too.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App