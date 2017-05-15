Punjab Class XII results: Poor show in English pulls down pass percentage

A senior PSEB official said that due to the large number of failures in the compulsory subject, the overall pass percentage has gone down. A senior PSEB official said that due to the large number of failures in the compulsory subject, the overall pass percentage has gone down.

General English is the subject in which maximum students taking the Class XII exams of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) failed. The high failure rate in the compulsory subject pulled down the overall pass percentage, information on the PSEB website has revealed.

This year, 3,14, 815 students appeared for the exams. Of them, 1,96,321 passed. Among the remaining, 36,376 failed while 81,738 students were marked compartment and re-appear — 62,916 received compartments and 18,822 received reappear. The results of 380 students were kept on hold. A student is marked reappear when he/she fails in two or more subjects. If a student fails in one subject, he/she is marked compartment.

Of the 3,14,815 students who appeared for English, 2,37,794 passed and 77,021 failed. This was the highest number of failures in any subject in the Class XII results declared on Saturday. Under the state board’s Class XII curriculum, General English and General Punjabi are compulsory subjects in which students need to score pass marks.

“All those who failed in General English are not considered pass candidates as many of them either got compartment or reappear while some were declared totally failed due to their failure in other subjects too,” said District Education Officer, Secondary, Harinder Singh, adding that such candidates would be considered passed only if they clear the compartment exam.

A senior PSEB official said that due to the large number of failures in the compulsory subject, the overall pass percentage has gone down. Vice-president of BEd Teachers Front (Punjab), Chander Shekhar, said standards of English teaching were quite low in Punjab, particularly in government schools where there are just around 850 English teachers for nearly 11.38 lakh students from Classes VI to X.

“There are not enough trained English teachers even from Classes XI and XII. Teachers of other subjects are assigned the task of teaching English if they complete an MA in English from anywhere,” he said.

