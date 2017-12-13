PSEB Class 12 special chance exam 2017 results declared at pseb.ac.in

PSEB has declared the result for Class 12 special exams conducted in Novemeber PSEB has declared the result for Class 12 special exams conducted in Novemeber

PSEB 2017: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result of class 12 special chance exam on its official website – pseb.ac.in. All those students who had appeared for the exam that was held in November can check their respective scores at the website.

PSEB Class 12, here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab

Step 3: Click on ‘Senior secondary examination (special chance)- November 2017’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number or name

Step 5: Click on find results

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

The board had declared the result of class 12 general exams on May 13 and a dip of 14 per cent, in the overall pass percentage, as compared to last year was observed. Against 76.77 per cent in 2016, the overall pass percentage this year stood at 62.36, the lowest in the last three years.

Amisha Arora and Prabhjot Joshi, both from Ludhiana, bagged the top two positions, with 98.44 and 98.22 per cent respectively.

PSEB is a school board based in Chandigarh, India. Founded in 1969 under a legislative act of the Government of Punjab, its main task is to administer the curriculum taught in public schools in the Punjab state and conduct standardised examinations in addition to conducting administration of scholarships, and publishing of textbooks.

