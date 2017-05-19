Punjab Board Class 12 results: School’s goof-up leaves 30 students waiting for results

THE RESULTS of as many as 30 students of the Class XII vocational stream of Government Senior Secondary School Nawanshahr have not been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on the pretext that the wrong name of the stream was mentioned on forms sent to the board last year. Now, PSEB has asked the school to deposit a fine of Rs 1.74 lakh, which is around Rs 6,000 fine per student, to get the result released. The students said their results were being withheld for no fault of theirs and admission was getting delayed. The Class XII results were declared by the board last Saturday.

The school authorities, however, said they got the stream corrected in November last year because the wrong name of the stream was mentioned on the form due to some snag in the computer system. Even Rs 200 fine per student was paid to the board at the time of correction of the course name. One of the affected students said, “We appeared in the exam for the vocational stream as the board had supplied us question papers after taking our exam in the vocational field. So, how can the board say that our course name mentioned was wrong.”

“If our stream name was mentioned wrong, then how did we get the correct question paper (vocational stream)? They were aware of our course which was corrected the very next day and that was why they supplied us the right question papers,” argued another student, adding that due to the delay in result, they were getting late for admission in higher classes.

Sushma Sharma, principal of the school, said she had informed that the wrong name of the course had gone to the board office due to a technical fault in the online system through which students’ forms are sent to the board. “But, we got it corrected the very next day and the board received the forms last November.” She continued, “We have requested the board to release the result and a meeting regarding this has been held. Now, we are waiting for the result.” The principal added that the board was very much aware about the course of the student and that’s why their vocational course exam was conducted.

