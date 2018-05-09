PSEB 10th result 2018: 59.47% make the cut

PSEB officials said a total of 3,68,295 candidates appeared for the matriculation examination held in March this year, and 2,19,035 students passed the examination. (Representational Image) PSEB officials said a total of 3,68,295 candidates appeared for the matriculation examination held in March this year, and 2,19,035 students passed the examination. (Representational Image)

The overall pass percentage in the Class X examinations held by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) jumped this year to 59.47, an increase of two per cent against last year’s 57.50, according to the results declared Tuesday. Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana topped with 98 per cent marks. Jasmine Kaur of Bholath in Kapurthala district stood second with 97.85 per cent while Puneet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib district ranked third with 97.69 per cent.

In 2016, the pass percentage was 72.25.

In sports category, Shriya of Gurdaspur district stood first with 98.62 per cent marks while Dolly ranked second with 97.69 per cent. Both are students of Bal Vidya Mandir High School, Nangal Kotli in Gurdaspur district. Amanpreet Kaur of Ludhiana stood third in the sports category with 97.38 per cent.

Also read | PSEB 10th result: 89,000 Punjab students fail in English

PSEB officials said a total of 3,68,295 candidates appeared for the matriculation examination held in March this year, and 2,19,035 students passed the examination.

The Board also released a merit list of 401 students who secured 94 per cent and above in the examination.

The pass percentage among girls improved this year to 69.13 compared to last year’s 63.97.

Among boys, there was no major change. Their pass percentage this year was 52.31 while it was 52.35 last year.

In urban areas, the pass percentage this year was 63.85 while it was 61.22 in rural areas.

Also read | PSEB 10th Result 2018: How to check at pseb.ac.in

Among government schools, the pass percentage this year was 58.14. Among Adarsh Schools, the figure stood at 72.66.

District Mansa performed the best with a pass percentage of 73.76, followed by Shri Muktsar Sahib (72.39) and Hoshiarpur (67.14).

Tarn Taran recorded the lowest pass percentage of 33.34. Last year, pass percentage in district was 80.62.

Ludhiana district sent the maximum number of students (94) to the merit list, followed by Patiala (42) and Hoshiarpur (32). Ropar and Mohali districts were the worst performers, not a single student from there being named in the merit list.

The result will be uploaded on the official website of the Board at 12 am Wednesday.

In a first, the PSEB did not hold any press conference to declare the results. When contacted, PSEB secretary Hargunjeet Kaur said they were busy in others works so they could not call the press conference.

Board officials also did not reveal whether grace marks were given to the students or not since the Marks Moderation System had already been abolished.

The number of failed students and the students who would have to re-appear in the exams were also not disclosed for the first time.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App